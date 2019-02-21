

CTV Regina





A Toronto man is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Regina Police Service Drug Unit.

Police executed a search warrant at a house on Froom Crescent on Wednesday, where they seized $300,000 in cash and 800 grams of cocaine were seized.

Hussam Abdalla Nugud, 28, of Toronto was arrested on Wednesday and charged with possession of proceeds from crime over $5,000, trafficking proceeds of crime and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Nugud made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.