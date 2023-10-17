'Total disbelief': Regina man wins $250,000 on crossword scratch ticket
A Regina man is $250,000 richer after winning big on a Crossword Luxury scratch ticket.
Ryan Martin scratched his ticket in his truck just after purchasing it at the Shell gas station on Rochdale Blvd, according to a release from Sask. Lotteries.
“I was in my truck and started scratching the ticket letter by letter,” Martin said in the release.
After scanning the barcode on the app, he walked back into the store to double check that he had won the big prize.
“I just could not believe what I was seeing in front of me. I was shocked, surprised, and in total disbelief,” he said.
Martin said he and his wife plan to upgrade their vehicle and also invest and pay some bills with their recent windfall.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID hospitalizations in Canada reach number not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in Sunday’s crash, near Aberdeen, Sask.
-
Flight paths back to normal with Saskatoon airport runway reopening
Saskatoon’s main runway is now open after two summers of construction and restoration, but it doesn’t mean any changes for travellers using the airport.
-
Saskatoon weed shops outnumber Tim Hortons: Retailers struggle with market saturation
Five years ago, Canada legalized and regulated cannabis, to much enthusiasm from advocates and long-time users alike.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
-
Shooting in Exchange District sends youth to hospital: police
Two youths have been arrested and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting near Winnipeg’s Exchange District on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary approves public transit safety strategy, pending budget's green light
A public transit safety strategy for Calgary was unanimously approved by city council on Tuesday, amid ongoing concern over crime along our train lines and bus routes.
-
Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi on Memorial Drive
A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a semi-truck on Memorial Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
-
'Violence and criminality': Problem property in southeast Calgary shut down by sheriffs
Sheriffs have shut down a problem home in southeast Calgary linked to drug trafficking and violence.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Hate crimes unit investigating anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim comments in Edmonton
Edmonton police's hate crimes unit is investigating two incidents in Edmonton since Sunday.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residents
Hundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
Toronto
-
Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza
A Mississauga doctor is praying her 83-year-old mother, a Canadian citizen, can survive the bombs falling on the Gaza strip as needed medicine and supplies remain blocked from entering the territory — among several Canadian civilians also in danger.
-
Four people, including 2 police officers, injured in Pickering, Ont. crash: SIU
Durham police say they were called to a car theft in progress prior to an overnight collision that sent two suspects and two officers to hospital.
-
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman in West Bank calling on Canadian government for more help getting Canadians out
An Ottawa woman who travelled to the West Bank before the Israel-Hamas war began is calling on the Canadian government to do more to help Canadians stuck in the Palestinian territories.
-
90 cats admitted to Ottawa Humane Society in under a week
The Ottawa Humane Society (OHS) says it is dealing with an "unexpected" influx of cats.
-
Dirty kitchen dispute lands Kingston, Ont. resident in hot water
A 21-year-old from Kingston, Ont. has been charged with assault following a dispute with their roommate over kitchen cleaning responsibilities.
Vancouver
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Expert witness died before finishing testimony, B.C. murder trial told
The jury in a British Columbia Supreme Court murder trial has been told that an expert witness didn't finish her testimony because she is dead.
Montreal
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Pro-Palestine protesters in Montreal denounce bombing at Gaza hospital
A large group voicing support for Palestine held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.
-
'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war
Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel to bear witness to ongoing war.
-
Gun violence down in Montreal compared to last summer: SPVM
Montreal police say gun violence is down this summer when compared to the same time period last year.
Vancouver Island
-
Former B.C. mining CEO fined $30K for environmental violations
The former chief executive of a defunct British Columbia mining company has been ordered to pay $30,000 in fines and victim surcharges after he was found guilty of 13 counts of environmental violations related to prohibited waste discharges in northwestern B.C.
-
Wind, rain warnings issued for Vancouver Island, coastal B.C.
Forecasters in coastal British Columbia are warning the public to avoid fast-flowing rivers as the region braces for high winds and up to 200 millimetres of rain on parts of Vancouver Island, the central coast and Haida Gwaii.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek alleged hit-and-run driver
Mounties in Nanaimo are appealing to the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who allegedly damaged a parked car before leaving the scene.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Police in Halifax say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Parts of Cape Breton pick up over 100 mm of rain; yet another rainy weekend ahead for Maritimes
More bad weather is heading for the Maritimes this weekend.
-
UPEI appears before legislature to answer questions about damning report
University of Prince Edward Island officials were in the hot seat in Charlottetown Tuesday as they faced questions regarding the damning Rubin-Thomlinson report.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigating animal abuse claims as video circulates online
Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont., confirmed Tuesday they are investigating reports of animal abuse in the community.
-
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Kitchener
-
A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025
It’s good news for the 50 people experiencing homelessness who live there – including one who's ready to move on.
-
Cambridge woman recounts evacuation flight from Israel
A woman living in Cambridge is back in the community after she was evacuated from Israel this week
-
Police investigating after cat shot with pellet gun
Ontario Provincial Police are appealing for tips from the public after a cat in Simcoe was shot with a pellet gun.