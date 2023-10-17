Regina

    • 'Total disbelief': Regina man wins $250,000 on crossword scratch ticket

    A Regina man is $250,000 richer after winning big on a Crossword Luxury scratch ticket.

    Ryan Martin scratched his ticket in his truck just after purchasing it at the Shell gas station on Rochdale Blvd, according to a release from Sask. Lotteries.

    “I was in my truck and started scratching the ticket letter by letter,” Martin said in the release.

    After scanning the barcode on the app, he walked back into the store to double check that he had won the big prize.

    “I just could not believe what I was seeing in front of me. I was shocked, surprised, and in total disbelief,” he said.

    Martin said he and his wife plan to upgrade their vehicle and also invest and pay some bills with their recent windfall.

