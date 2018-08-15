A Regina man says he doesn’t know if his dog will survive the night after she was shot by a police officer near the airport.

Lance Murphy alleges he was throwing a ball for his dogs near the Regina airport on Wednesday when an officer approached him and shot his dog, Misty.

“My dog’s got a ball in its mouth and the cop shoots my dog when my dog comes near him,” Murphy told CTV News.

According to Murphy, police were taking part in a canine training exercise in an enclosed compound several kilometres from where he had his pets. He says an officer got out of his vehicle, walked through a field to him and shot one of his dogs.

Murphy also alleges the officer wouldn’t let him leave to take Misty to the vet, instead chastising him for playing with her outside of the nearby off-leash park.

“I’m upset because he shot my dog, but he won’t let me leave with my dog,” Murphy said.

Misty is a three-year-old American Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Murphy described her as a sweet dog.

“I’m disabled and this dog is my whole life,” he said.

According to Murphy, the officer had to get out of his vehicle to approach him and his pet.

“The police officer was totally heartless,” he said.

Murphy says Misty was shot once, but the officer fired multiple shots in her direction.

“He didn’t need to do everything that he did,” Murphy said.

Murphy told CTV News he has been working with police since the incident occurred. Several police vehicles were parked outside of the vet clinic where Murphy took Misty on Wednesday afternoon.

In a written release, police say Murphy drove near the training area and let his two dogs out of his vehicle. According to police, an officer approached the man and the dogs, which were roaming the area off their leashes. Police say the officer approached Murphy to ask him to leash his dogs or move them to a different area. The officer was concerned that one of the dogs was acting aggressively towards him. The officer didn’t feel that escaping or retreating from the area was possible and he shot the dog, police said in the release.

Police say they later located Murphy and his dogs at a vet clinic.

The incident is under investigation.

With files from CTV Regina's Gina Martin