Touchdown Atlantic returns with Riders, Argonauts matchup

The Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Touchdown Atlantic festival returns this summer with the Saskatchewan Roughriders taking on the Toronto Argonauts in Nova Scotia.

The teams will face off July 16 at Acadia University’s Raymond Field in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. This will be the first ever regular season CFL game played in the maritime province.

A pre-season game was played at the Saint Mary’s University’s Huskies Stadium in 2005.

Touchdown Atlantic itself was held in Moncton in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2019.

The east coast’s biggest celebration of football returns July 16 from Nova Scotia!



🆚 @sskroughriders at @TorontoArgos

🎟: Public sale begins April 26#TDAtlantic — CFL (@CFL) March 29, 2022

“I know I speak for all of Rider Nation when I say how excited we are to be playing in Touchdown Atlantic. Our fans believe in the power of the CFL to bring this country together, and I can't wait to see how the passion of our fan base blends with east coast hospitality,” Craig Reynolds, Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO, said in a news release.

The small university stadium will see about 7,000 seats added, for a capacity of 10,000 for the game.

The game is scheduled to be an away matchup for the Riders, meaning the green and white will not lose a regular season home game at Mosaic Stadium for the event.

“Touchdown Atlantic is a celebration of not only our game, but also this incredible part of the country and the people who call it home,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said. “Atlantic Canada is an important part of our CFL family, and for three unforgettable days in July, Canadian football will stand tall on the region’s biggest stage.”

Ticket holders for the cancelled 2020 game have been contacted with information regarding ticketing and repurchasing. Average ticket prices will be about 50 dollars and will go on sale April 26.