Town of Davidson houses travellers stranded by blizzard overnight

REGINA -

The Town of Davidson took in travellers stranded on the highway due to blizzard conditions on Tuesday night.

Highway Hotline posted that travel was not recommended on Highway 11 near the town due to low visibility and winter conditions.

Elaine Ebenal, Mayor of Davidson, said public works crews couldn’t see across the highway because of the snow, but town residents started stepping up to help those in need.

“One of our garages went out and pulled someone out of the ditch on the edge of town so they could come into town,” Ebenal said.

She said the town enacted its emergency response plan to help shelter people who were either stranded on the highway or in town.

The plan has residents volunteer to open their homes to those who need help.

Ebenal said eight people were housed through the program Tuesday night. She added that it’s an important program to have because there aren’t many communities on Highway 11 for people to stop in.

“To me it just seems like you have to do that,” said Ebenal. “If you knew someone was sitting out on the edge of the highway in that kind of weather, danger of other cars and the cold, you have to do what you can to help.”

Highway 11 wasn’t the only road affected by the storm. Highway 1 was closed Wednesday between Regina and Moose Jaw with RCMP responding to collisions.

RCMP said throughout the province officers responded to 79 motor vehicle collisions and 28 reports of traffic hazards, including vehicles that were stuck or abandoned.

Bradlyn Oakes, CTV meteorologist, said the storm is expected to move out of the province and into Manitoba Wednesday night.

She added that travel advisories are expected to remain in place heading into Thursday.

“Even though the storm will have ended, the roads are not going to be clear or nice to drive on,” Oakes said. “If you can stay at home for the next, at least day or so, do that.”