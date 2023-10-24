Town of White City calls for high school to be built

The Town of White City’s local school division has asked for provincial funding for a high school and are pushing for it again ahead of Wednesday’s throne speech in the legislature.

White City is the largest urban area in Saskatchewan without a high school, and 700 people are signing a petition calling for one.

“Our understanding is that’s been in their top ten list for over a decade,” said Brian Fergusson, Mayor of White City.

An estimated 600 White City students and 300 from Emerald Park would attend.

“[It would] do a pretty good job of filling up a high school pretty much by the time the doors opened even if a decision was to be made tomorrow,” Fergusson said.

White City and Emerald Park have grown to about 5,000 residents. Students currently are bused to nearby Balgonie for high school, which some parents don't agree with.

“The students who are here, who live here in White City have to go all the way out to Balgonie, which is not really where the population centre is,” said Sam Lawlor.

The NDP met with the town council to discuss the need.

“We say to the provincial government, if you’re not willing to build this high school, the Saskatchewan NDP will get it done if elected in 2024,” said NDP Leader Carla Beck.

In a written statement, the government said, “Numerous major capital funding requests are received from school divisions every year and each application is reviewed and prioritized based on a number of factors.”

The province made no promises.

White City estimates it will take five years to build a high school once funding is approved. By then, White City and Emerald Park will be even larger.

It hopes there will be a commitment in this week’s throne speech to get the planning started.