Traffic being re-routed on Highway 1 following collision near Sintaluta: RCMP

RCMP say traffic will be re-routed for an undetermined amount of time following a collision on Highway 1 about one kilometre east of Sintaluta, Sask.

RCMP are asking motorists to plan an alternate route and to follow traffic restrictions.

No other details were provided but RCMP said more details will be provided when available.

According to the Highway Hotline, the collision occured in the westbound lanes

Police also responded to what RCMP said was a serious collision on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. earlier on Thursday.

Sintaluta, Sask. is about 87 kilometres east of Regina.