Regina

    • Traffic being re-routed on Highway 1 following collision near Sintaluta: RCMP

    RCMP

    RCMP say traffic will be re-routed for an undetermined amount of time following a collision on Highway 1 about one kilometre east of Sintaluta, Sask.

    RCMP are asking motorists to plan an alternate route and to follow traffic restrictions.

    No other details were provided but RCMP said more details will be provided when available.

    According to the Highway Hotline, the collision occured in the westbound lanes

    Police also responded to what RCMP said was a serious collision on Highway 13 near Kisbey, Sask. earlier on Thursday.

    Sintaluta, Sask. is about 87 kilometres east of Regina.

    Regina Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News