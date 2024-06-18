Traffic blitz in Moose Jaw sees 140 tickets issued, over 700 vehicles stopped

Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) were busy last week during a two day enforcement blitz that focused on everything from speeding to impaired driving.

Officers in Moose Jaw conducted their operation from Wednesday, June 12 to Thursday, June 13.

During that time, police checked a total of 780 vehicles around the city.

As a result, 140 tickets and 197 warnings were issued.

A total of 528 Approved Screening Device (ASD) demands were done (for impaired driving) along with 17 Oral Fluid Tests (for drug-impaired driving).

These led to 15 roadside alcohol/drug suspensions.

MJPS said their enforcement focused on offences relating to speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, seatbelt use, unlicensed drivers and commercial vehicles standards.

The blitz was part of the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), which acts as a multi-agency task force focused on traffic safety in the province and includes municipal police services, the RCMP, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol as well as SGI and the Ministries of Justice and Finance.