REGINA -- Weyburn police are sharing the results of a Joint Forces Operation that served to curtail an increase in drivers failing to slow while passing emergency vehicles on the highway.

According to Weyburn police, officers have noticed a “substantial increase in motorists’ failing to slow to a maximum of 60km/h while passing emergency vehicles with emergency lights activated on area highways.”

On Feb. 12 and 13, Weyburn police were assisted by Regina police and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol in noting 233 violations on Highways 39, 13, 47, 35 and 33.

According to Weyburn police, 96 tickets were issued. One-third of tickets issued were for failing to slow to 60 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle with lights in operation.

“The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol conducted eight Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance [CVSA] Inspections; as a result, six commercial vehicles [75 per cent] were put out of service,” Weyburn police said in a news release.

The service wants to remind drivers that first responders, tow truck operators and highway workers want to return home safe to their family and friends at the end of the day.