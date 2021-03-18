REGINA -- Members of the Combined Traffic Services of Saskatchewan (CTSS) issued two significant tickets near Grand Coulee.

According to a Tweet from Const. Jim Monaghan, the first ticket issued was $798 for speeding. The second ticket, worth $833, was issued to someone who passed an emergency vehicle at faster than 60 kilometres per hour.

“Our CTSS members were making there presence known and keeping the community safe around Grand Coulee the other day... $798 fine for speeding and then someone received a $833 fine for passing an emergency vehicle going over 60km/hr,” Monaghan wrote.