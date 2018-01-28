Traffic is restricted for an unknown amount of time in the area around Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue, after a two-vehicle accident on Sunday morning.

Police believe a taxi may have been stopped at a red light, when it was rear-ended by a northbound truck around 3 a.m. The truck did not remain at the scene, but police later located the truck and driver. Extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.

All five people inside the taxi were transported to hospital. One person has serious injuries, and two people had to be cut from the taxi.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.