Traffic stop leads to 'much more' after Weyburn police charge woman for drug and firearm possession

A traffic stop for a missing licence plate turned into much more, according to Weyburn police.

According to a weekly report, officers with the Weyburn Police Service (WPS) stopped a vehicle on the night of April 6 for not having a licence plate.

The vehicle was registered under a temporary permit. However, it turned out the driver was suspended.

The driver was described as “uncooperative” by police.

According to the report, the woman provided police with a name, which officers later discovered was fake after further investigation.

WPS noted there was an infant passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

The driver faces multiple charges as an investigation by officers revealed the woman was in possession of a controlled substance as well as a firearm.