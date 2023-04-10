Traffic stop results in gun charges for 3 people, Regina police say

Three people are facing gun-related charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning, a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release said.

According to RPS, a member of the canine unit stopped a vehicle at Arcola Avenue and McAra Street around 1:10 a.m. with three people inside.

RPS said it located a loaded shotgun and ammunition inside.

All three of the occupants were arrested and charged.

A 31-year-old man is facing a total of six charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle and careless storage of a firearm.

An 18 and 19-year-old were both charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

The 31-year-old man will make his first court appearance on Monday, the 18 and 19-year-old will make their first court appearances on May 18, RPS said.