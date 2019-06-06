

CTV Regina





Traffic could cause some headaches heading to Thursday night’s Saskatchewan Roughriders game.

The City is encouraging Rider fans to leave early to make sure they arrive at the game on time. Construction season is in full swing, and could especially cause trouble on Lewvan Drive heading into Mosaic Stadium.

Regina police will be blocking traffic in the 1500, 1600 and 1700 blocks of Elphinstone Street starting at 3 p.m.

Rider transit also begins on Thursday night, with five pickup locations throughout the city. The free bus service begins two hours and 15 minutes before kickoff, and the last bus leaves one hour after the game ends.

Kickoff against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers is at 7 p.m.

The Regina Premier’s Dinner will also be held at the International Trade Centre at Evraz Place on Thursday. That event also begins at 7 p.m.