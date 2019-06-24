

Drivers in Regina’s east end may have been impacted by a collision at the intersection of Victoria. Ave. and Ring Rd. on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at around 1:43 p.m., just east of the Ring Rd. overpass.

An SUV was westbound on Victoria Ave. when it ran a red light and collided with a half-ton truck that was turning north toward Ring Rd.

The SUV rolled after the collision, and the driver sustained minor injuries and the SUV’s passenger was unharmed. The river of the truck was also unharmed.

A ticket was issued to the driver of the SUV for running the red light.

Traffic is flowing normally.