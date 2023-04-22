Traffic to be affected for days on Winnipeg, Elphinstone Street as construction begins

Traffic along several corridors in central Regina will be affected due to roadwork over the weekend, city administration says.

Contrary to the current weather, construction season is well underway in Regina.

Here are the traffic restrictions for this weekend.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

On Sunday, Elphinstone Street – Victoria Avenue to 13th Avenue will be completely closed to traffic while crews replace a sewer connection.

The work is expected to last from 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

From 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McCarthy Boulevard southbound will be closed to traffic while crews replace a fire hydrant.

MONDAY, APRIL 24

Multiple construction projects are expected to tie up traffic on Winnipeg Street for several days, starting Monday.

First, on Winnipeg Street from 5th Avenue to 4th Avenue, northbound traffic will be stopped as water connections are replaced in the area.

Work will begin at 7 a.m. and is expected to last four days, the city said.

Winnipeg Street from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue will be closed to traffic for nine days as a private contractor begins to work on water line replacement.

Crews are expected to begin work at 7 a.m.

TRANSIT

Residents that depend on Regina Transit are encouraged to check the city’s website to see if any restrictions or closures will affect their routes or bus stops.

More updates on construction in Regina can be found on the city’s road report.