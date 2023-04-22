Traffic to be affected for days on Winnipeg, Elphinstone Street as construction begins

A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News) A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener