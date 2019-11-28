REGINA -- A local Regina ringette team says all the bottles collected in a local bottle drive were stolen this week.

The Regina Raptors U10 ringette team was storing the bottles in a trailer, and a parent said the trailer was stolen on Wednesday night.

The trailer was described as 22 feet long, black with a drawbridge back door and a small hole in the side wall. The licence plate on the trailer is 302 IIS, a parent told CTV News Regina.

The money from the bottles was going to be donated to cancer research at the Edmonton Scores tournament.