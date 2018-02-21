

CTV Regina





A Canadian Pacific Railway train derailed 10 kilometres west of Swift Current on Tuesday evening.

The derailment happened around 6 p.m. near Highway 1.

The rail company says the train was carrying potash. They immediately implemented their emergency response protocols.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan, there were 12 cars on the train. Five of the cars remained upright and seven are on their side following the derailment. The government also says the rear locomotive is upright but leaning over and leaking diesel fuel.

No one was injured during the derailment and there was no threat to public safety. The government has implemented its incident command system and emergency response assistance plan.

Right now, all of the fuel remains on CP’s right-of-way.

The investigation into the cause of the derailment is still underway.