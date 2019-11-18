REGINA -- The Regina Pats and Moose Jaw Warriors put aside their rivalry in the Western Hockey League to make a trade on Monday. It’s the first deal between the Trans-Canada rivals in almost four years.

The Pats acquired Regina product Carson Denomie in exchange for 18-year-old Garrett Wright.

“We are happy to add Carson to our forward group. He is a hometown kid and off to a great start this year,” Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock said in a media release.

Denomie has five goals and 13 points through 19 games this season with the Warriors.

Wright was originally listed and signed by the Pats in 2018. He posted seven goals and 18 points in 80 games as a Pat.

“We are pleased to add Garrett Wright to our hockey club. As an 18-year-old he fits in well with what we are building here and we believe he has very good upside in his game. Garrett is a solid player with good skills,” General Manager Alan Millar said in a media release.

The next action for the Pats is on Tuesday night when they play the Swift Current Broncos in a make-up game for their postponed game on Friday, Nov. 8. The Pats host the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday.