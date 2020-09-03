REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new cases are located in the north west and south central regions.

Of the 1,624 cases reported, 29 are currently active. Four additional recoveries reported Wednesday makes 1,571 total to date.

Two people are in hospital including one in ICU in Saskatoon.

NON-ESSENTIAL INTERPROVINCIAL TRAVEL DISCOURAGED

The Government of Saskatchewan is discouraging non-essential travel outside of the province, due to increased COVID-19 transmission in other western Canadian jurisdictions.

The province said active cases continue to drop, but it continues to see cases linked to interprovincial travel, including flights and road travel.

“The best way for us to keep COVID-19 out of our schools is to keep COVID-19 out of our communities, or at least keep the spread of COVID-19 as low as possible in our communities,” Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan, said.

The release said interprovincial travel is permitted, but officials are discouraging travel to and from Saskatchewan. Unnecessary trips should be avoided at this time.

'NO DISCUSSION' ABOUT MOVING INTO PHASE 5

Saskatchewan’s premier said the province is not currently considering moving into Phase 5 of the reopen plan, which focuses mostly on mass gathering events.

In a press conference Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe noted the government has had some discussions with organizations that have reached out asking about having events over the 30 person maximum.

“Is there a way in these types of venues to safely have some type of event,” Moe said. “I’m thinking of some of the discussions around some of our gate driven leagues, you know the SJHL, the WHL even, there was much discussion around how would a CFL operate if it was to operate.”

COVID ALERT APP COMING TO SASK.

Saskatchewan residents can expect to soon have access to the federal government's COVID-19 "Alert" app.

Only Ontario has access to the software, which allows users to disclose a positive COVID-19 test and alerts anyone who has come close to that person via Bluetooth tracking.

During Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province is working closely with the federal government to determine when the app will become available in Saskatchewan and under what conditions.