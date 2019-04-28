Travel not recommended on many Sask. highways: Highway Hotline
Snow blows across Highway 11 south of Saskatoon on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2015.
CTV Regina
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 1:39PM CST
The Government of Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline says travel is not recommended on many Southern Saskatchewan highways.
Highways around Regina, Moose Jaw and Swift Current are experiencing reduced or zero visibility, icy sections, heavy snow and slush.
Highway 1 from Swift Current to the Albert boarder is currently closed, as is Highway 2 from Assiniboia to Rockglen.