Treatment options for people with ALS expanded to Sask. drug plan

People in Saskatchewan living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) may be eligible for two more treatment options under the province's drug plan.

Albrioza and an oral suspension of Radicava (edaravone) are now listed on the Saskatchewan Drug Plan Formulary, according to a release from the province.

Eligible ALS patients may be considered for coverage under the province’s drug plan.

"Providing patients living with ALS additional treatment options is crucial, given the speed at which this disease progresses," Everett Hindley, minister of health, said in the release.

ALS, a neurodegenerative disease affecting around 3,000 Canadians, causes people to lose the ability to move and speak, and later lose their ability to perform routine daily activities.

According to the province, the new medications may help slow the progression of the disease.

“Anything that can help those living with ALS hold on to a quality of life for a longer period of time makes a big difference," said Denis Simard, executive director of the ALS Society of Saskatchewan.

People who think they or someone they know may benefit from the new drugs are encouraged to talk to their doctor, the province said.