Treaty Four put on full display with Revolution in the Rock Garden exhibit in Yorkton

An art installation is making its way throughout Treaty Four territory this year, with its last stop being at the Godfrey Dean Art Gallery (GDAG) in Yorkton.

The Revolution in the Rock Garden installation captures the history of Treaty Four by showcasing various objects made by nature and people relative to the territory.

With next year marking the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty Four – artist Edward Poitras says he wanted to create a piece that recognized the history of the agreement, while also giving it a new meaning.

“The Revolution in the Rock Garden references the movement of time. This particular rock represents where it comes from, the arrangements of rocks (here) represent that,” Poitras explained.

“A number of years ago I was doing a piece called disruption. It was about the destruction of this site. This is looking at the destruction of sites and the creation of monuments, and why we do things like that,” he added.

Poitras remembers the first moment he was inspired to connect the history of Treaty Four into his own art that he has created over the years.

“When I was five years old, my father took me to the Treaty Four monument which is at Fort Qu’Appelle. That’s where the negotiations and signing of Treaty Four happened,” he explained.

“My father took me to the monument and pointed out this one name and it was Pierre Poitras. He had witnessed the signing of the treaty and of course that all stuck with me, that memory.”

Poitras went on to explain that in the 1980’s he came across an information package on Treaty Four from the First Nations University in Regina – where he encountered the name again.

“I always wondered why and what was his role was in this whole historic event,” he said. “Over a course of a couple decades doing research, I found out more and started incorporating some of the Treaty into my pieces,” he added.

The Revolution in the Rock Garden installation will be on display at the GDAG up until Dec. 22.

Prior to being shown in Yorkton, the Treaty Four Art Action was shown at exhibitions in Moose Jaw, Swift Current and in Medicine Hat.

“Edward Poitras is a celebrated Indigenous artist working in Canada,” said Jeff Morton, director and curator of GDAG – which played a key role in the action.

Morton said having the display present for people in the community to enjoy can go a long way.

“I think it’s so important to hear from artists and to hear the stories that they’re telling,” he explained.

“Also, to understand perspectives of other people, especially perspectives on land and history such as this exhibition this touches on. In addition to having your own personal response to a work of art, I think it’s also important to listen to and to look up at what it is the artist is trying to share.”

