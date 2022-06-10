Treaty Four schools celebrate graduates with nearly 10 km walk

While some may have hid from Friday’s rain, a group tied up their running shoes and hit the pavement in celebration.

This celebration was for graduates within Treaty Four Territory – nearly a 10 kilometre walk from the old site of the Qu’Appelle Residential School, to Fort Qu’Appelle’s Tipi.

These 2022 graduates have dealt with a few odd years in their high school careers, but staff at the organizing Peepeekisis School wanted to send off their graduates in a positive way.

“No one knows how far these kids have come just to walk across to get that Grade 12,” said Peepeekisis high school teacher and organizer, Vera Tourangeau.

Dozens of community members, staff, students and First Nations leaders made the walk through the lake road and into neighbouring Fort Qu’Appelle, all in soggy conditions.

“At first, it wasn't like raining that bad but then it started getting worse. Now, my shoes are soaking,” said Montana Bellegarde, one of Peepeekisis’ graduates.

She explained some of the obstacles she overcame to get her high school diploma.

“Obviously, COVID was a big obstacle,” she said. “Mental health kind of gets to youth too, a lot of nowadays. That was a big obstacle that I had to be able to graduate.”

This celebration was expected to be bigger, but some Indigenous communities needed to pull out at the last minute, according to Peepeekisis staff.

“Funerals on the reserve or the Wake starting … they cancelled because of that and we respect them so much, and we walked for them today. We said that in the morning prayer. We walked for those that wanted to be here and that could not be here, even those that never made it,” said Tourangeau.

She adds that there are a lot of challenges within Indigenous communities, like drugs and gangs. However, Friday was all about the graduates.

“They made it through all these odds, right? Maybe no mom, maybe no dad, maybe grandma, maybe alcohol and family, maybe drugs from the family or gangs in the community — having to make that choice. They're still here. And they're still graduating,” Tourangeau continued.

Organizers hope to continue this walk within Treaty Four schools annually with next year's event heading to Fishing Lake.