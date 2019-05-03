A duo from Regina has created a business they say is the first of its kind, providing an environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing way to wrap trees.

Traditional tree wrapping methods – used to protect trees against defoliating insects such as canker worms, tent caterpillars and gypsy moths – typically use insulation, garbage bags, duct tape and axel grease around the tree trunk.

Co-founders Brendan Thibault and Joshua Bresciani wanted to find a better option.

“All those things are obviously not very eco-friendly, and they also are not too effective,” Thibault said. “You do have to take them down and put them back up at least twice a year.”

When the traditional tree wraps get saturated with water, it can cause bark rot and damage the tree’s health, which is why they can’t stay up for more than a couple of months.

Thibault grew up in the Cathedral neighbourhood in Regina, and saw traditional tree wraps every year. But the desire to find something more gentle on the environment pushed him to explore new options, which ultimately led to five years of developing the Tree Huggers wraps.

“It’s an innovation on an archaic tree-banding system,” Thibault said. “It’s totally eco-friendly.”

The Tree Huggers bands can be left up all year round because the material used to wrap the trees don’t absorb water, and therefore don’t damage the trunk. The wrap is made of recycled plastic and is biodegradable, and the outer layer blends in with the tree’s bark, to make them more visually appealing than the traditional method.

This is the first full year of operation for Tree Huggers, and the co-founders said it’s been well received in the Queen City so far.

“It’s environmentally friendly so if that is something you care about, this is the best option,” Bresciani said.

Cost

Thibault said traditional wrapping costs approximately $20 per tree in Regina, and is technically supposed to be applied twice a year to prevent bark rot. Tree Huggers wraps are slightly more expensive.

“It is a premium service,” he said. “We’re closer to $7.50 per foot installed.”

He said the average of most mature trees in Regina are between five and seven feet.

The Tree Huggers wraps can be purchased from their website, and from there, an installation team does the rest of the work.

Tree Huggers has partnered with Regina’s Cosmopolitan Learning Centre, a program that provides services for adults with disabilities, for the installation process.

While the service is only offered in Regina right now, the owners said their goal is to branch out and expand into more cities in the future.