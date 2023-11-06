Trial begins for Adam Roland Hook, accused in 2021 murder of Jeffrey Gerald Lehto

The trial of Adam Roland Hook – a Regina man accused of killing 30-year-old Jeffrey Gerald Lehto in January of 2021 – officially began on Monday.

Hook and 47-year-old Harvey Vince Huntinghawk were both charged with second degree murder in connection to Lehto’s death.

The charge against Huntinghawk was stayed when he died in December of 2021, according to Sask. Justice Services.

Monday morning at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina began with a request from the defence to postpone the trial on account of needing more time to prepare.

The request was denied by Justice Neil Robertson.

Throughout the day, the court heard from a total of four witnesses, who described the scene at 1713 Quebec St. on the night of Jan. 20, 2021.

One witness being the Regina Police Service (RPS) officer who was first on the scene of the deadly assault.

Cst. George Koutsogiannopoulos recalled attending to the victim – who was unresponsive while lying partially on the sidewalk.

Lehto was suffering from an apparent head injury which caused bleeding which was described as profuse.

Lheto was taken to hospital EMS where he died the following day.

When officers knocked on the door of the home near where Lehto was found – Hook was the one who answered.

He was arrested soon after for suspected involvement in the assault.

Among those in attendance on Monday was Lehto’s family, who travelled from Ontario to be present for the trial.

Proceedings will resume Tuesday morning.

The non-jury trial is expected to last three weeks.

With files from Chelsea Papineau.