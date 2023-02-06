Trial begins for man accused in death of three-month-old son

The trial of a man accused in the death of his three-month-old son is underway in Regina this week, more than five years since the infant died.

Catlin Goodwill is charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of his son.

Goodwill has pleaded not guilty. He re-elected to be tried by judge alone, after originally choosing a jury trial.

The infant was found unresponsive inside a home on Regency Crescent in October 2017. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Photographs taken for forensic identification at the time of the boy’s death show several red marks and bruises on his body including bruising on the back of his head and thigh, according to one of the Crown witnesses.

Another Crown witness, advanced care paramedic and EMS supervisor Janet McMechan, was one of the first responders who treated the boy on scene.

She testified to finding him in “critical condition” on the floor in the living room. He was not breathing and his skin was bluish-grey, McMechan said. EMS also noted a bruise on the boy’s thigh, but no other trauma was visible.

McMechan said the baby was cold to touch, which would indicate he did not have proper blood flow “for awhile.” However, defence lawyer Bruce Campbell pointed out that McMechan’s original statement after the call said the boy was “warm to touch.”

McMechan corrected her testimony and agreed the infant must have been warm to touch, but said he had “cool extremities.”

EMS was told that the baby was put down for a nap at 6:30 p.m. the night of his death, McMechan testified. About three hours later, EMS was dispatched to the house for a “not breathing infant” shortly after 9 p.m.

EMS began life-saving measures inside the home before carrying the infant into the ambulance and transporting him to Regina General Hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

According to McMechan’s testimony, the family told EMS that the baby had diarrhea the day before, but was “normally healthy.”

Goodwill was arrested and charged with manslaughter in August 2019 following a brief Canada-wide warrant.

The Crown is expected to call a number of expert witnesses in the case, including police officers and doctors.

The trial is scheduled until Friday.