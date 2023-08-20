Trio charged after allegedly fleeing robbery scene in Regina

A trio of Regina residents have been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and stealing her belongings over the weekend.

Just after midnight on Saturday, Regina police were dispatched to the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue after a robbery was reported.

Officers learned that two women and a man had assaulted another woman and stole her belongings.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the assault.

The trio of suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle before police responded.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle several blocks away from the scene.

Regina police stopped the vehicle and all three suspects were arrested without incident.

A 61-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man face robbery charges.

The 61-year-old and the 37-year-old face additional charges of possession of a scheduled substance and breach of probation.

All three of the accused will appear in provincial court on Aug. 21.