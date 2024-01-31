REGINA
Regina

    • Trio face charges after Regina business employee assaulted, robbed

    The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two women and a man are facing charges after an employee at a Regina business was allegedly assaulted and robbed Tuesday afternoon.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the business on the 600 block of Albert Street around 3 p.m.

    “Police arrived and were given suspect descriptions of two females and a male who had fled the scene. An area search led to a residence on the 700 block of Cameron Street. Police located the suspects inside who were all arrested for Robbery,” the release said.

    The suspects make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon, Regina police said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is Canada in a baby bust?

    Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News