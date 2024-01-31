Trio face charges after Regina business employee assaulted, robbed

Two women and a man are facing charges after an employee at a Regina business was allegedly assaulted and robbed Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the business on the 600 block of Albert Street around 3 p.m.

“Police arrived and were given suspect descriptions of two females and a male who had fled the scene. An area search led to a residence on the 700 block of Cameron Street. Police located the suspects inside who were all arrested for Robbery,” the release said.

The suspects make their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon, Regina police said.