Trio from Melville charged in Yorkton drug bust following traffic stop

    A joint investigation by several sections of RCMP has resulted in a drug bust that saw three arrests in Yorkton.

    On Jan. 17, RCMP officers pulled over a vehicle in Yorkton, ending with the arrest of three people and the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.

    Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a home in Melville where officers found additional drugs, cash and prohibited weapons.

    In total, 28 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of fentanyl and a sum of cash as well as brass knuckles were seized.

    Two men, a 35-year-old and 49-year-old as well as a 22-year-old woman from Melville were all charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

    The 35-year-old man faces an additional drug charge and a prohibited weapon charge.

    The 22-year-old was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

    Both the 35-year-old and 22-year-old appeared in provincial court on Jan. 19.

    The 49-year-old is set to appear on his charge on Feb. 26.

