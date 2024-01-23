Trio from Melville charged in Yorkton drug bust following traffic stop

A joint investigation by several sections of RCMP has resulted in a drug bust that saw three arrests in Yorkton.

On Jan. 17, RCMP officers pulled over a vehicle in Yorkton, ending with the arrest of three people and the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cash.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a home in Melville where officers found additional drugs, cash and prohibited weapons.

In total, 28 grams of methamphetamine, two grams of fentanyl and a sum of cash as well as brass knuckles were seized.

Two men, a 35-year-old and 49-year-old as well as a 22-year-old woman from Melville were all charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 35-year-old man faces an additional drug charge and a prohibited weapon charge.

The 22-year-old was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Both the 35-year-old and 22-year-old appeared in provincial court on Jan. 19.

The 49-year-old is set to appear on his charge on Feb. 26.