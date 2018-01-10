

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said Regina healthcare facilities have seen a spike in injuries due to the icy conditions.

Pasqua Hospital and Regina General Hospital each have 33 stretchers in their emergency departments. On Tuesday night, Pasqua Hospital peaked at 68 patients and Regina General at 81 patients. Authorities said most of the injuries were due to slippery conditions.

Seven elective surgeries had to be postponed on Wednesday to handle the increased number of emergency surgeries.

Regina EMS responded to 30 fall-related calls between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are reminding people to use extra caution on icy sidewalks and streets.