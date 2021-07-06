REGINA -- The federal government has committed $38.7 million to the Cowessess First Nation over the next two years, as the community works to implement a new child and family services system.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and the Chief of Cowessess First Nation Cadmus Delorme, signed the first Coordination Agreement under the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

The Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families was co-developed by the Government of Canada and Indigenous partners.

"The Act provides a pathway for Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services, and establishes national minimum standards to ensure the best interests of Indigenous children, cultural continuity, and substantive equality," according to a press release from the prime ministers office.

More to come...

THE MIYO PIMATISOWIN ACT

The Miyo Pimatisowin Act, which was ratified by Cowessess residents in March 2020, asserts the community’s right to care for children and families in need. The Act is a stepping-stone in the community’s effort to create its own plan for self-governance. It is the first of its kind in Canada.

“The coordination agreement is a transition plan to assure the transfer of jurisdiction is professional and at the face of Cowessess First Nation,” Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme said in an email to the community. “The fiscal agreement confirms the investiment the Government of Canada and Government of Saskatchewan takes in supporting the Cowessess First Nation.”

After years of planning and discussion, the newly installed Act reverts the responsibility from the province back to the rights holder, Cowessess First Nation. The approach focuses on prevention, ensuring families have the resources to decolonize their homes and manage the impact inter-generational trauma.

The plan is to reset the way child welfare is approached from the core, identifying and assessing each case from psychological, physical, emotional and spiritual perspectives to make sure those areas are fulfilled for their children. Delorme said with this act every child in care from Cowessess stays connected to the reserve.

The program is currently run from an existing office, but plans are in the works for a new home at the Chief Red Bear Children's Lodge.

As growth happens over the years more buildings and staff will be available and urban areas, such as Regina, will see full services as well.