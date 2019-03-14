

CTV Regina





A Weyburn city councillor has issued a formal apology for statements he made against building a care home in the city earlier this week.

Brad Wheeler wrote an email to council prior to Monday night’s meeting, where he raised concerns about building a home for adults with disabilities in the neighbourhood known as the Creeks.

On Wednesday, Wheeler issued a statement saying he “failed miserably at relaying a message on behalf of residents of the Creeks.”

“The statements I made are not the sentiments of the residents in the Creeks development, nor do they reflect mine,” Wheeler’s apology said. “I spoke against my better judgement and sincerely wish I hadn’t.”

He finished his letter saying he is “truly sorry” for his comments.

“I would appreciate the forgiveness of those that I have offended,” the email said.