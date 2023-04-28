Tuition hikes, $2.5M shortfall highlight realities of U of R's latest budget

The University of Regina (U of R) said tuition hikes and fee increases, along with a shortfall of approximately $2.5 million, are the reality for its 2023-24 operating budget.

According to a news release from the university, most tuition and fees will increase by four per cent beginning in the fall of 2023.

“The University does not take tuition increases lightly and has made every effort to limit them to the level necessary to help cover the rising costs associated with providing quality education, while continuing to make post-secondary education affordable and accessible,” the release said.

According to the U of R, the budget projects revenues of $253.8 million and total expenditures to be $256.3 million.

The university said the shortfall will be addressed through a recovery of funds from all budget units.

No academic programs will be eliminated, the release said.

“So the impact on our students’ academic experience will be minimal and we will continue to provide strong student supports such as the Student Wellness Centre, Student Mental Health, the Centre for Experiential and Service Learning, investments in transfer credit processing, and the development of more “zero-cost” or open education resources for students,” the U of R said.

The U of R said the latest budget is a result of continued recovery from pandemic-related challenges including declines in enrollment and inflation.

It also noted that international student enrollment has increased 17 per cent in the winter 2023 term compared to winter 2022. The university said that has helped improve its financial situation.

“Enrolment projections for the fall are also showing early, positive signs. However, federal visa-processing backlogs continue to create delays for international students and the university is hopeful these delays will not be further compounded by the federal employees’ strike,” the U of R said.