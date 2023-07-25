'Turn that heartbreak into hunger': Regina Thunder out for redemption in 2023

Training camp is underway for the Regina Thunder and the team is on the hunt for redemption after their heartbreaking 21-19 loss in the Canadian Junior Football National Title game last season.

“You have to turn that heartbreak into hunger,” returning linebacker Kenton Effa said. “I think that the talent we have on this team, this year, is just as good.”

“It’s tough, I mean only one team is happy at the end of the year. Unfortunately we’ve had some good teams these last couple of years and we weren’t able to finish,” offensive coordinator Stefan Edsin said.

“I couldn’t watch the tape for probably a month after that. You just kind of have to de-escalate and chill out and then you look and realize ok it was a two-point game. Here are the mistakes we made. How do we get better for next year?” he added.

The Thunder have had back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and have 61 returning veterans at this year’s training camp which began on July 20.

“We’ve got good offensive weapons you know, lots of depth. We’re going to score. We’re going to win games. Our defence is super good too, so we’ll be really good and we’re returning with motivation,” Zak Woidyla a returning Thunder receiver said.

As of right now, there are over 100 players attending training camp which means there are still plenty of rookies looking to make the team. That includes local Regina product and former Leboldus Golden Sun, Lucas Di Iorio.

“I’d love to play but we’ve got a lot of studs on the team. A lot of guys returning so any playing time I could get would be amazing but I’m ready to just learn,” Di Iorio said.

Di Iorio also said it’s an adjustment getting used to the CJFL style of football.

“Everyone can hit. Everyone’s big, everyone’s strong, so adjusting to that and not being the big guy in high school now I’m a little small guy,” he said.

“He’s been really good so far you know catching lots of balls, haven’t seen him drop much. He’s a good guy, new to the team. Good all-around team member,” Woidyla said.

“There’s a lot of kids, a lot of players, coming out to try to make this team. It’s tough, it’s competitive and they all want it bad,” Edsin said.

Edsin also explained there will be some new faces in key positions this year.

“Change is hard but it’s good. We have a new quarterback, we had a great quarterback before in Carter [Shewchuk]. He won so many games. Some new receivers after losing Isaac Ford and Rylan Sokul. So it’s exciting to see the new players come in and their energy and how bad they want it,” Edsin shared.

The Thunder will get their big first test when they head to Brandon, Man. to play the Winnipeg Rifles in pre-season action on Aug. 5.