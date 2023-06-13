'Turned out better than I anticipated': Riders' DB reflects on stellar season opener performance

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive back, Jayden Dalke, came out with a bang in the team’s season opener in Edmonton on Sunday.

The second year Canadian Football League (CFL) player recorded three defensive tackles, two special teams tackles, and one interception against the Elks.

“My mom rematches the game on TSN and she was like, ‘Yeah they were mentioning your name a bunch.’ I’m pretty sure some of my friends from university said they started a drinking game every time they mention Dalke,” he laughed.

The former University of Alberta product had a big group of friends and family come out to watch him on Sunday.

“It definitely helps [how I play]. It’s just nice to know that oriole care and the love and supports there,” said Dalke.

Dalke noted he was also excited about his performance in the game but he did not expect the outcome that everyone saw.

“It turned out better than I anticipated, but it was fun to actually have live reps and get to hit full speed again. It’s been awhile, so it felt nice,” he explained.

“How about that?” exclaimed head coach, Craig Dickenson when asked about Dalke’s performance. “Second year players, that’s usually when you see it, and Dalke had an exceptional football game.”

Dalke was not the only player to come out in full speed. The defence also played a big role in the Rider’s 17-13 victory. They logged five sacks on the night and stopped the Elks on the one-yard line in a pivotal moment of the fourth quarter.

“That was a game winner, you know? I was proud of the guys. We saved our best for last,” said Dickenson on the plays made late in the game.

“It comes with the territory. When you see it coming, it’s part of the game. You kind of prepare for it. Next play, next play, next play. Before you know it, we got the ball now,” said Anthony Lanier, one of the key defensive lineman in the game.

Now the team has to switch gears to prepare for one of the best team’s in the league, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Dalke is already turning the page on last week’s performance to prepare for Friday’s matchup.

“Confidence wise, I try to stay as even keel as possible because that’s going to fluctuate week to week. So just focus on next week, really. Winnipeg has a very cohesive unit that’s been playing together for a long time,” said Dalke.

However, when Dalke was making his mark on the field last weekend, some of Edmonton’s players did not take a liking to the physicality. However, he is not phased by their response.

“They can cry all they want. I don’t care, go for it. I’m not going to change,” Dalke smirked.