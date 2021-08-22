REGINA -- A world-famous waterskiing squirrel is delighting fair goers at the Queen City Ex.

“If you’ve ever seen a squirrel waterskiing in a movie, this is the only one in the world,” said her handler, Chuck Best.

Best’s family has been training squirrels to waterski since 1979. He said it’s just like training a dog or a cat.

“Just a lot of repetition,” he said. “We start out in the bathtub, then we get it into a pool, then we start doing what’s called a lap system.”

According to Best, squirrels are natural swimmers.

“They’re very good swimmers. When I was training her, I couldn’t keep her out of the water actually.”

Despite the cooler temperatures in Regina on Friday, Best said the water temperature is nice and warm so Twiggy is comfortable.

She will be performing in the Extreme Zone at the fair at 2:00, 5:00, and 7:30 daily.

The Queen City Ex runs from August 20 to 22 and 25 to 29.