Police say two people are in custody after an investigation that involved SWAT, patrol officers and detectives.

It happened on the 600 block of Montague Street after 10pm Thursday night when police said an investigation was underway in search of a person wanted on criminal warrants.

The operation wrapped up after midnight and the arrest was carried out without injury to the suspects, police, or members of the public.

No other details are currently available for release.