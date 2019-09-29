

CTV News Regina





Two people have been arrested after police located a vehicle believed to be stolen and related to a firearms offense.

Police say a red GMC SUV was seen driving in the north central area of Regina on Sunday morning. The SUV was found parked in the 1100 block of Queen St. around 8:30 a.m.

The area near the vehicle was restricted while police attempted to locate the suspects. Two people were found and arrested, but the stolen vehicle and firearms offences are still under investigation.