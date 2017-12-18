

CTV Regina





Two boys have been arrested after the tires were slashed on 18 vehicles in Moose Jaw on Sunday.

Residents in the area of the 300 block of Grandview Street West spotted several boys causing a disturbance at 10:00 p.m. They chased the boys to the 0 block of Lillooet Street West where they detained two boys.

Police arrived on scene and arrested two boys. They believe two or three boys got away.

When police checked the area, they found 18 vehicles with at least one tire punctured.

The two boys that were arrested will be released by a Justice of the Peace, each with 18 counts of mischief under $5,000.

Anyone who has a vehicle that sustained damage should report the incident to the Moose Jaw Police.