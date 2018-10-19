Two cars involved in crash in east Regina on Friday morning
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday morning.
CTV Regina
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 11:53AM CST
A two vehicle crash in east Regina, tied up in traffic for several hours on Friday morning.
It happened around 9:30 in the morning at the intersection of Arens Road and Prince of Wales drive.
A taxi and a car collided. Emergency crews, including EMS, police and fire were called to the scene.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries, the investigation continues.