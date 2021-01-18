YORKTON -- Two people are facing charges after a police operation in Yorkton yielded more than 300 grams of cocaine.

On Friday, Yorkton RCMP executed a search warrant at an apartment on Bradbrooke Dr. in Yorkton, where they found 51.8 grams of cocaine and $1,475 in cash.

A second search warrant was carried out at a home on Second Ave. South, where 296.1 grams of cocaine was seized.

Between the two searches, a total of 498 individual bags of cocaine were seized by police, with a total weight of 347.9 grams.

According to RCMP, this is equivalent to more than 7,000 individual doses of cocaine.

A 34-year-old woman from Yorkton and a 17-year-old boy from Edmonton have both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.