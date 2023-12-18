Two charged after gun thrown from vehicle while attempting to flee Regina police

A man and a woman from Regina are facing a lengthy list of charges after a gun was thrown from a vehicle seen speeding around the city Sunday evening.

According to a Regina police news release, officers pulled over a “suspicious” vehicle near Angus Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m., when officers attempted to place the driver under arrest for being prohibited, the vehicle sped away.

“RPS Air Support unit was able to monitor the vehicle, which drove at a high rate of speed throughout the city. Items including a firearm were observed discarded from the vehicle, which ground police located and retrieved,” the release said.

Police said the vehicle’s two occupants were arrested on the 200 block of North Albert Street.

A 24-year-old Regina man is facing a total of 11 charges including resisting arrest, dangerous driving and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman is facing a total of five charges including careless use of a firearm and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Both of the suspects will appear in court Monday afternoon.