REGINA -- Two men are facing charges after police say they pointed a gun and threatened a man on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of King Street around 9:40 p.m. Police say a 50-year-old man in the area told them a man, who he knew, pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him. He wasn’t injured.

Two men were arrested in the area and police say they seized a firearm.

Landon Keepness, 24, is facing multiple charges including pointing a firearm and uttering threats.

Dallen Desjarlais, 22, is also facing multiple charges including carrying a concealed weapon and weapons trafficking.

They will both appear in court on Friday.