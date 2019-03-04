

CTV Regina





Regina police have charged two people after they found drugs and guns while executing a search warrant on Friday.

Officers with the Regina Police Service Gang Unit, with help from the Canine Unit, carried out a search at a house on the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue and found guns, ammunition and cocaine.

Marlon Roland Whitehawk, 22, and Tyra Jade Crane, 20, were arrested and now face several charges including careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition. Whitehawk was also charged with possession of cocaine.

Whitehawk and Crane made their first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.