Two charged after victim allegedly assaulted, robbed on Albert Street: police

Two people have been arrested and charged after a person was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Regina Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 0 block of Albert Street, which is south of downtown, around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a robbery in progress.

“Information received was that the victim had been assaulted by a group of individuals,” the release said.

Police were provided a description of the suspects who were then located a short time after officers arrived at the scene, the release said.

A 35-year-old and 38-year-old were both charged with robbery.

The two accused made their first court appearances on Wednesday, Regina police said.

Police did not say if any injuries were reported or not.