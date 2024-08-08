Two charged after victim allegedly assaulted, robbed on Albert Street: police
Two people have been arrested and charged after a person was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Regina Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 0 block of Albert Street, which is south of downtown, around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a robbery in progress.
“Information received was that the victim had been assaulted by a group of individuals,” the release said.
Police were provided a description of the suspects who were then located a short time after officers arrived at the scene, the release said.
A 35-year-old and 38-year-old were both charged with robbery.
The two accused made their first court appearances on Wednesday, Regina police said.
Police did not say if any injuries were reported or not.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Trump team targets Walz and his military record in attempt to slow down Harris
It was the first big day of the wrestle for the Midwest that is likely to decide the 2024 election, and someone important was missing — former U.S. president Donald Trump.
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
Israel's Western allies slam Israeli minister's remark that Gaza starvation may be justified
Israel's Western allies have condemned remarks by the country's far-right finance minister who suggested that the starvation of Gaza's population of more than 2 million Palestinians 'might be just and moral' until hostages captured in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel are returned home.
Canada's Maude Charron wins silver in weightlifting at Paris Games
Canada's Maude Charron won a silver medal in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics on Thursday.
Top court nixes Jordan Peterson's appeal of professional college's remedial orders
Canada's top court has closed the door on Jordan Peterson's legal fight against an order that he enter a remedial coaching program.
Death toll rises to 156 as weeks of heavy monsoon rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
The death toll from nearly six weeks of monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan has risen to 156, officials said Thursday, as downpours continued in much of the country, inundating some villages and causing landslides.
Samsung is recalling 1 million stoves that let pets set homes on fire
Samsung is recalling knobs on some of its electric stoves, warning that fires can be set off if pets — or even humans — bump into them.
Canadians split on 'no-show' fees at restaurants, poll finds
No one likes being charged for missing an appointment – but some "no-show" fees are apparently easier to swallow than others.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Manitoba looks to learn from Trottier case as it plans landfill search for victims of killer Jeremy Skibicki
Saskatoon's landfill search is setting an example for Manitoba. The province to the east is preparing to search the Prairie Green Landfill, north of Winnipeg, for the remains of two Indigenous women who were killed by convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Saskatoon strikes tentative deal with operator of future downtown arena
The City has struck a tentative 25-year deal with Oakview Group to operate Saskatoon's planned downtown arena and convention centre.
-
'Heart of gold': Prince Albert rallies behind homicide victim, calling for justice
Dozens of Prince Albert residents rallied outside the provincial court Wednesday morning to call for justice in the city’s latest homicide.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for information on fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeking information on a fatal hit-and-run early on Thursday morning.
-
Changes could be coming to cellphone use in Manitoba classrooms
Saskatchewan is the latest province to ban cellphones in classrooms.
-
Have you seen these people? Police searching for suspects in ice cream statue theft
The Manitoba RCMP is searching for a pair of suspects who stole an ice cream statue from a business in Carman.
Edmonton
-
Impairment a factor in single-vehicle crash that sent 2 to hospital: police
Police say impairment was a factor in a crash that sent two people to hospital on Thursday morning.
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: A stretch of sunny & warm weather
Sunshine, slightly above-average temperatures, not much wind AND it'll last for several days.
Calgary
-
Columbia Icefield to reopen on Friday: Parks Canada
The Icefields Parkway, or Highway 93, will be open for the public between Saskatchewan Crossing and the Athabasca Glacier area of the Columbia Icefield, Parks Canada said on Thursday.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 9-11)
There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.
-
What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Toronto
-
'You are not wearing your seatbelt:' Video shows driver of suspected stolen vehicle fleeing from police in Richmond Hill
Police in York Region have released video footage that shows the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle speeding away from an officer after being directed to pull over.
-
Wonderland to launch 'tallest and fastest' new roller coaster in 2025
The country’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster will officially open to the public in 2025 at Canada’s Wonderland.
-
Man, woman injured in early morning shooting: Toronto police
Two people were transported to hospital following a shooting in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood early Thursday morning.
Ottawa
-
Rainfall warning in effect for Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Environment Canada says a rainfall warning bringing 50 to 75 millimetre rain is in effect for eastern Ontario and Ottawa starting Thursday night.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured following crash on Innes Road
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a motorcyclist was taken to hospital Wednesday night after a crash that happened on Innes Road in Ottawa's east-end Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa home sales gaining momentum this summer: Report
The number of homes sold in Ottawa was up 13.6 per cent in July compared to last year, according to the Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB).
Montreal
-
Rainfall warning issued in Montreal
Montreal is under a rainfall warning, with Environment and Climate Change Canada saying that heavy rain is expected to fall across the city.
-
Federal MPs raise concerns about French-language directive in Quebec health care
Two Canadian MPs are raising concerns about directives given to health sector workers on French-language use in Quebec institutions.
-
Canada's Maude Charron wins silver in weightlifting at Paris Games
Canada's Maude Charron won a silver medal in the women's 59-kilogram weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
'Possible hate crime': Woman in hijab spat on in New Westminster fast-food restaurant
A woman wearing a hijab was the victim of a "possible hate crime" at a fast-food restaurant in New Westminster, B.C., over the weekend, according to police.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat in B.C. after powerful Japan earthquake
There are no tsunami threats in British Columbia after a powerful earthquake struck off Japan’s southern coast, according to the U.S.-based National Tsunami Warning Center.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Coquitlam, B.C.
One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with an SUV in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday night.
-
National Defence announces new military housing complex in B.C.
The Department of National Defence has awarded a contract to design a new, 480-unit military housing complex at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, near Victoria, as part of a nationwide effort to build and upgrade thousands of housing units for the Canadian Armed Forces.
Kelowna
-
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
London
-
Suspects identified in homicide investigation, police call for help
The London Police Service (LPS) has identified suspects in relation to a homicide investigation.
-
London Police Service changing how femicide cases are handled
Fighting back tears, Linda Davidson said, “I didn’t want to do this (get emotional),” as she tries to come up with an answer to how she’s feeling knowing changes are coming to the way London Police handle future cases of femicide.
-
Safety concerns on Hamilton Road behind councillor’s pitch for reduction to three lanes
Demands for greater safety might mean fewer traffic lanes along the busiest stretch of Hamilton Road.
Kitchener
-
Two people arrested after gunshots reported in Ohsweken
Six Nations Police have arrested two people after they received reports of gunshots.
-
Kitchener baseball team seeks new owner with 'deep pockets'
The Kitchener Panthers believe new ownership will help them compete at the same level as other teams in the league.
-
Researchers confirm EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont.
An EF-1 tornado touched down in Fort Erie, Ont. earlier this week, researchers confirmed Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police seize dugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
-
NEW
NEW York Regional Police officers found negligent in investigation of Ont. teen hockey player's death
An update to a co-production from CTV News and TSN includes that four York Regional Police Service officers involved in investigating the death of a 17-year-old hockey player have been found negligent by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Sudbury city councillor facing Election Act charges files lawsuit
Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc, who is facing legal action in connection with his campaign spending in the October 2022 municipal election, has started legal action of his own.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia supporting new housing units for those experiencing homelessness
Welcome Housing and Support Services is opening a new site in Dartmouth, N.S., with 55 supportive housing units for people experiencing homelessness in the province.
-
Greenwich, N.S., home extensively damaged by fire
A Greenwich, N.S., home was extensively damaged by a Wednesday afternoon fire.
-
Rent in Canada now averaging $2,201 per month, with some markets seeing big jumps
Rents are still rising in Canada but the year-over-year pace of growth has slowed, according to a new report.
N.L.
-
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.