REGINA
Regina

    • Two charged after victim allegedly assaulted, robbed on Albert Street: police

    Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina police vehicles at RPS headquarters can be seen in this file image. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people have been arrested and charged after a person was allegedly assaulted and robbed in Regina Tuesday afternoon.

    According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to the 0 block of Albert Street, which is south of downtown, around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a robbery in progress.

    “Information received was that the victim had been assaulted by a group of individuals,” the release said.

    Police were provided a description of the suspects who were then located a short time after officers arrived at the scene, the release said.

    A 35-year-old and 38-year-old were both charged with robbery.

    The two accused made their first court appearances on Wednesday, Regina police said.

    Police did not say if any injuries were reported or not.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News