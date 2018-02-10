Two men have been charged after police say officers found weapons on them.

Officers tried to pull a vehicle over in the area of Lewvan Drive and 7th Avenue around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Regina Police Service. The driver of the suspect vehicle kept going and police stopped following. A little later, police found the vehicle abandoned in the 2200 block of McTavish Street.

Police noticed the men, a 30-year-old and a 25-year-old, nearby and took them into custody. After searching the vehicle, officers discovered gun parts and ammunition.

The men, both from Regina, are each facing multiple charges, including possession of a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both men are schedule to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.