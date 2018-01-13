A man and a woman face robbery and kidnapping related charges following an incident in Regina.

A 30-year-old woman was kidnapped, taken out of the city and robbed, Regina Police Service said.

An RCMP detachment outside of Regina received a call, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, from a woman who said she had been kidnapped at gunpoint. She explained that she was tied to a fence-post by a man and woman that she knew, and abandoned near Francis. She managed to free herself and flag down a passing vehicle.

Regina Police Service took over the investigation and eventually arrested the two suspects in a residence on Tuesday, in the 700 block of Pasqua Street. Police then searched the home and found a sawed-off, loaded .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle, ammunition, an airsoft handgun, identification belonging to the victim and a stolen credit card.

Allyson Kistina Bachiu, 27, and Jamie Dale Miller, 35, both from Regina, are jointly charged with 11 offences. Bachiu faces an additional 13 charges, while Miller faces an additional 22 charges.

Both Bachiu and Miller made their first court appearances on these charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.