REGINA -- Two men are facing charges after allegedly intimidating and making death threats to witnesses in the Thurston Mintuck homicide case.

Police say the two men, who are currently in custody at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre, allegedly disguised their phone calls at the Centre while threatening and intimidating witnesses in the approaching trial.

These calls reportedly took place between December 2019 and April 2020.

The inmates were court-ordered to not have any contact with any witnesses. It is alleged the accused made threats against the witnesses and their families to manipulate their court testimony.

After investigation, 30-year-old Timothy Mitchell Louison of Regina and 27-year-old Nayo Pisim Fox, also of Regina, have been charged with intimidation of a justice system participant.

Louison and Fox are also facing first-degree murder charges in the 2017 killing of Mintuck.

Both men appeared in Provincial Court on these charges on June 5.

Investigators are requesting anyone with knowledge of these events contact the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit.