

CTV Regina





A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman are facing multiple drug and weapons charges after a SWAT call in Lakeridge on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 4400 block of Nicurity Drive for a high-risk search warrant. According to police, the warrant was the result of two-month investigation. The two people inside the home were arrested without incident.

Police say they found drugs, firearms, weapon, cash and stolen property.

Kelly Ryan Powell and Alecia Erin Eiswerth are both facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

The pair made their first court appearances on Monday morning.